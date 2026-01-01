Menu
Maria Minogarova
Date of Birth
15 March 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
184 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Beg 6.0
Beg (2020)
Marafon zhelaniy 5.7
Marafon zhelaniy (2020)
Blogery i dorogi 2 1.4
Blogery i dorogi 2 (2022)

Krasivo
Krasivo
Documentary 2023, Russia
Blogery i dorogi 2 1.4
Blogery i dorogi 2
Adventure, Comedy 2022, Russia
Beg 6
Beg
Thriller 2020, Russia
Marafon zhelaniy 5.7
Marafon zhelaniy
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Russia
