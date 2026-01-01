Menu
Maria Minogarova
Maria Minogarova
Date of Birth
15 March 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Height
184 cm (6 ft 0 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.0
Beg
(2020)
5.7
Marafon zhelaniy
(2020)
1.4
Blogery i dorogi 2
(2022)
Krasivo
Documentary
2023, Russia
1.4
Blogery i dorogi 2
Adventure, Comedy
2022, Russia
6
Beg
Beg
Thriller
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Marafon zhelaniy
Marafon zhelaniy
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Russia
Watch trailer
