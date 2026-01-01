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Michael Nader
Michael Nader
Kinoafisha
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Michael Nader
Michael Nader
Michael Nader
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.2
The Toll
(2020)
Filmography
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Thriller
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2020
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1
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1
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1
Director
1
6.2
The Toll
The Toll
Thriller
2020, Canada
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