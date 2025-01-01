Menu
Aloïse Sauvage
Date of Birth
25 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

The Specials 7.4
The Specials (2019)
5.8
The Youngest Daughter (2025)
Christmas Flow 0.0
Christmas Flow (2021)

5.8
The Youngest Daughter La Petite Dernière
Drama 2025, France / Germany
Christmas Flow
Christmas Flow
Comedy, Music, Romantic 2021, France
Stalk
Stalk
Drama 2020, France
The Specials 7.4
The Specials Hors normes / The Specials
Comedy 2019, France
