Kinoafisha
Aloïse Sauvage
Aloïse Sauvage
Date of Birth
25 September 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.4
The Specials
(2019)
5.8
The Youngest Daughter
(2025)
0.0
Christmas Flow
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Music
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2021
2020
2019
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
5.8
The Youngest Daughter
La Petite Dernière
Drama
2025, France / Germany
Christmas Flow
Comedy, Music, Romantic
2021, France
Stalk
Drama
2020, France
7.4
The Specials
Hors normes / The Specials
Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
