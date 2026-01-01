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About
Filmography
Yuriy Trubin
Yuriy Trubin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yuriy Trubin
Yuriy Trubin
Yuriy Trubin
Date of Birth
22 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
4.4
Da i Da
(2013)
4.3
Myslennyy volk
(2019)
3.6
Dela semeynye
(2012)
Filmography
4.3
Myslennyy volk
Myslennyy volk
Drama, Mystery
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
4.4
Da i Da
Da i Da
Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
3.6
Dela semeynye
Dela semeynye
Romantic
2012, Russia
Show more
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