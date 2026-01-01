Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Yuriy Trubin
Yuriy Trubin Yuriy Trubin
Kinoafisha Persons Yuriy Trubin

Yuriy Trubin

Yuriy Trubin

Date of Birth
22 January 1991
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Da i Da 4.4
Da i Da (2013)
Myslennyy volk 4.3
Myslennyy volk (2019)
Dela semeynye 3.6
Dela semeynye (2012)

Filmography

Myslennyy volk 4.3
Myslennyy volk Myslennyy volk
Drama, Mystery 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
Da i Da 4.4
Da i Da Da i Da
Drama 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Dela semeynye 3.6
Dela semeynye Dela semeynye
Romantic 2012, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more