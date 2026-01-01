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Filmography
Janina Uhse
Janina Uhse
Kinoafisha
Persons
Janina Uhse
Janina Uhse
Janina Uhse
Date of Birth
2 October 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.3
How About Adolf?
(2019)
5.8
Rising High
(2020)
5.4
Blame the Game
(2024)
Filmography
5.4
My Best Friend, His Girlfriend & Me
Mein bester Freund, seine Freundin und ich
Comedy
2026, Germany
Watch trailer
5.4
Blame the Game
Spieleabend
Comedy, Thriller
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
5.8
Rising High
Betonrausch / Rising High
Drama, Comedy
2020, Germany
5.2
It's for Your Own Good
Es ist zu deinem Besten
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
7.3
How About Adolf?
Der Vorname
Comedy
2019, Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
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