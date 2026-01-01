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Janina Uhse
Janina Uhse Janina Uhse
Kinoafisha Persons Janina Uhse

Janina Uhse

Janina Uhse

Date of Birth
2 October 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

How About Adolf? 7.3
How About Adolf? (2019)
Rising High 5.8
Rising High (2020)
Blame the Game 5.4
Blame the Game (2024)

Filmography

My Best Friend, His Girlfriend & Me 5.4
My Best Friend, His Girlfriend & Me Mein bester Freund, seine Freundin und ich
Comedy 2026, Germany
Watch trailer
Blame the Game 5.4
Blame the Game Spieleabend
Comedy, Thriller 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Rising High 5.8
Rising High Betonrausch / Rising High
Drama, Comedy 2020, Germany
It's for Your Own Good 5.2
It's for Your Own Good Es ist zu deinem Besten
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
How About Adolf? 7.3
How About Adolf? Der Vorname
Comedy 2019, Germany
Watch trailer
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