Aaron Groben

Date of Birth
5 April 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Popular Films
6.5
Synchronic
(2019)
5.9
VHYes
(2019)
5.8
The Box
(2021)
3.3
Attack of the Meth Gator
Methgator
Horror, Sci-Fi
2023, USA
5.8
The Box
The Box
Drama
2021, USA
6.5
Synchronic
Synchronic
Horror, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
VHYes
VHYes
Comedy
2019, USA
3.7
Attack of the Killer Donuts
Attack of the Killer Donuts
Horror, Comedy
2016, USA
