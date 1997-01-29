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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Madeleine Madden
Madeleine Madden
Kinoafisha
Persons
Madeleine Madden
Madeleine Madden
Madeleine Madden
Date of Birth
29 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
7.8
The Wheel of Time
(2021)
7.1
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
(2019)
6.6
Saccharine
(2026)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Detective
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2021
2019
2018
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actress
4
6.6
Saccharine
Saccharine
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
2026, Australia / Finland / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.8
The Wheel of Time
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.1
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Adventure, Family
2019, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
6
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller,
2018, Australia
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