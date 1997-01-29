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Madeleine Madden
Madeleine Madden Madeleine Madden
Kinoafisha Persons Madeleine Madden

Madeleine Madden

Madeleine Madden

Date of Birth
29 January 1997
Age
29 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Horror actress

Popular Films

The Wheel of Time 7.8
The Wheel of Time (2021)
Dora and the Lost City of Gold 7.1
Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019)
Saccharine 6.6
Saccharine (2026)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Saccharine 6.6
Saccharine Saccharine
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi 2026, Australia / Finland / USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
The Wheel of Time 7.8
The Wheel of Time
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Dora and the Lost City of Gold 7.1
Dora and the Lost City of Gold Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Adventure, Family 2019, USA / Australia
Watch trailer
Picnic at Hanging Rock 6
Picnic at Hanging Rock
Drama, Detective, Thriller, 2018, Australia
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