Олександр Клименко
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
5.6
Clara
(2018)
Filmography
5.6
Clara
Clara
Animation, Adventure, Family
2018, Ukraine
Watch trailer
