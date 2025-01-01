Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Олександр Клименко
Олександр Клименко Олександр Клименко
Kinoafisha Persons Олександр Клименко

Олександр Клименко

Олександр Клименко

Date of Birth
1 January 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Clara 5.6
Clara (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 1 Films 1 Director 1 Writer 1 Producer 1
Clara 5.6
Clara Clara
Animation, Adventure, Family 2018, Ukraine
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more