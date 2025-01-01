Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Karnaushkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Karnaushkin
Aleksandr Karnaushkin
Popular Films
6.6
Obelisk
(1976)
6.1
Seven laps around the Globe
(2019)
0.0
Rapana
(2021)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2022
2021
2019
1976
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
Camel Way
Верблюжья дуга
Drama
2022, Russia
Rapana
2021, Russia
6.1
Seven laps around the Globe
Seven laps around the Globe
Drama
2019, Russia
6.6
Obelisk
Obelisk
Drama, War
1976, USSR
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree