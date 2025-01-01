Menu
Filmography
Alex Anfanger
Alex Anfanger
Date of Birth
14 September 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
6.6
Plus One
(2019)
Filmography
6.6
Plus One
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2019, USA
