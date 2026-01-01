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Míriam Tortosa
Míriam Tortosa
Kinoafisha
Persons
Míriam Tortosa
Míriam Tortosa
Míriam Tortosa
Date of Birth
9 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
5.9
h0us3
(2019)
Filmography
5.9
h0us3
h0us3
Thriller, Sci-Fi
2019, Spain
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