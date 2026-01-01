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Míriam Tortosa Míriam Tortosa
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Míriam Tortosa

Míriam Tortosa

Date of Birth
9 September 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

h0us3 5.9
h0us3 (2019)

Filmography

h0us3 5.9
h0us3 h0us3
Thriller, Sci-Fi 2019, Spain
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