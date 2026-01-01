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Filmography
Michael Schwartz
Michael Schwartz
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Schwartz
Michael Schwartz
Michael Schwartz
Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.7
The Peanut Butter Falcon
(2019)
6.2
Body Parts
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Documentary
Year
All
2022
2019
All
2
Films
2
Actor
1
Director
1
Writer
1
6.2
Body Parts
Body Parts
Documentary
2022, USA
7.7
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure
2019, USA
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