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Michael Schwartz
Michael Schwartz Michael Schwartz
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Schwartz

Michael Schwartz

Michael Schwartz

Occupation
Producer, Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Peanut Butter Falcon 7.7
The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)
Body Parts 6.2
Body Parts (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Body Parts 6.2
Body Parts Body Parts
Documentary 2022, USA
The Peanut Butter Falcon 7.7
The Peanut Butter Falcon The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure 2019, USA
Watch trailer
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