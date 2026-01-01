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Filmography
Lina Doillon
Lina Doillon
Kinoafisha
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Lina Doillon
Lina Doillon
Lina Doillon
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Drôle de père
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
6.9
Drôle de père
Drôle de père / The Elephant and the Butterfly
Drama
2017, Belgium
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