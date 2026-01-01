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Liliya Bagirova
Liliya Bagirova Liliya Bagirova
Kinoafisha Persons Liliya Bagirova

Liliya Bagirova

Liliya Bagirova

Date of Birth
27 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

A Frenchman 7.0
A Frenchman (2019)
Chudo 0.0
Chudo (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Chudo
Chudo
Documentary 2019, Russia
A Frenchman 7
A Frenchman Frantsuz
Drama, History, Romantic 2019, Russia
Watch trailer
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