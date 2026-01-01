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About
Filmography
Liliya Bagirova
Liliya Bagirova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liliya Bagirova
Liliya Bagirova
Liliya Bagirova
Date of Birth
27 March 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.0
A Frenchman
(2019)
0.0
Chudo
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2019
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Chudo
Documentary
2019, Russia
7
A Frenchman
Frantsuz
Drama, History, Romantic
2019, Russia
Watch trailer
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