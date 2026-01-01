Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nikolas Antunes
Nikolas Antunes Nikolas Antunes
Kinoafisha Persons Nikolas Antunes

Nikolas Antunes

Nikolas Antunes

Date of Birth
28 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

The Invisible Life 7.6
The Invisible Life (2019)
Loop 6.9
Loop (2020)
Olhar Indiscreto 5.3
Olhar Indiscreto (2023)

Filmography

Dona Beja
Dona Beja
Drama, History 2026, Brazil
Olhar Indiscreto 5.3
Olhar Indiscreto
Drama, Thriller, Detective, 2023, Brazil
Carnaval 3.9
Carnaval Carnaval
Comedy 2021, Brazil
Loop 6.9
Loop Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi 2020, Brazil
The Invisible Life 7.6
The Invisible Life A Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão / The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão
Drama 2019, Brazil / Germany
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more