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Filmography
Nikolas Antunes
Nikolas Antunes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nikolas Antunes
Nikolas Antunes
Nikolas Antunes
Date of Birth
28 June 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
7.6
The Invisible Life
(2019)
6.9
Loop
(2020)
5.3
Olhar Indiscreto
(2023)
Filmography
Dona Beja
Drama, History
2026, Brazil
5.3
Olhar Indiscreto
Drama, Thriller, Detective,
2023, Brazil
3.9
Carnaval
Carnaval
Comedy
2021, Brazil
6.9
Loop
Loop
Drama, Sci-Fi
2020, Brazil
7.6
The Invisible Life
A Vida Invisível de Eurídice Gusmão / The Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão
Drama
2019, Brazil / Germany
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