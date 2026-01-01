Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leopold Buchsbaum
Leopold Buchsbaum Leopold Buchsbaum
Kinoafisha Persons Leopold Buchsbaum

Leopold Buchsbaum

Leopold Buchsbaum

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Keeper 6.6
Keeper (2015)
Ibiza 5.1
Ibiza (2019)
Dear You 0.0
Dear You (2025)

Filmography

Dear You
Dear You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2025, France
Ibiza 5.1
Ibiza Ibiza
Comedy 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Keeper 6.6
Keeper Keeper
Drama, Romantic 2015, Belgium / France / Switzerland
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more