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Filmography
Leopold Buchsbaum
Leopold Buchsbaum
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leopold Buchsbaum
Leopold Buchsbaum
Leopold Buchsbaum
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Keeper
(2015)
5.1
Ibiza
(2019)
0.0
Dear You
(2025)
Filmography
Dear You
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2025, France
5.1
Ibiza
Ibiza
Comedy
2019, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Keeper
Keeper
Drama, Romantic
2015, Belgium / France / Switzerland
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