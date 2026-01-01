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Ladislas Chollat
Ladislas Chollat Ladislas Chollat
Kinoafisha Persons Ladislas Chollat

Ladislas Chollat

Ladislas Chollat

Date of Birth
19 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Let's Dance 6.2
Let's Dance (2019)

Filmography

Let's Dance 6.2
Let's Dance Let's Dance
Drama, Comedy 2019, France
Watch trailer
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