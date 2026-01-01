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About
Ladislas Chollat
Ladislas Chollat
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ladislas Chollat
Ladislas Chollat
Ladislas Chollat
Date of Birth
19 May 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.2
Let's Dance
(2019)
Filmography
6.2
Let's Dance
Let's Dance
Drama, Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
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