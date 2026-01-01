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Lucía Garibaldi
Lucía Garibaldi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucía Garibaldi
Lucía Garibaldi
Lucía Garibaldi
Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Popular Films
6.1
Los tiburones / The Sharks
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2019
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
6.1
Los tiburones / The Sharks
Los tiburones / The Sharks
Drama
2019, Uruguay / Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
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