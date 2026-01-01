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Lucía Garibaldi
Lucía Garibaldi Lucía Garibaldi
Kinoafisha Persons Lucía Garibaldi

Lucía Garibaldi

Lucía Garibaldi

Date of Birth
1 January 1986
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation

Popular Films

Los tiburones / The Sharks 6.1
Los tiburones / The Sharks (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Los tiburones / The Sharks 6.1
Los tiburones / The Sharks Los tiburones / The Sharks
Drama 2019, Uruguay / Argentina / Spain
Watch trailer
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