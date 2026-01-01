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Filmography
Michael Robert Brandon
Michael Robert Brandon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Robert Brandon
Michael Robert Brandon
Michael Robert Brandon
Date of Birth
11 August 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.3
The Russian Bride
(2019)
4.8
No Man's Land: The Rise of Reeker
(2009)
3.7
Restitution
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2019
2011
2009
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.3
The Russian Bride
The Russian Bride
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
Restitution
Restitution
Crime, Thriller
2011, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
No Man's Land: The Rise of Reeker
No Man's Land: The Rise of Reeker
Horror
2009, USA
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