Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Caroline Donnelly Caroline Donnelly
Kinoafisha Persons Caroline Donnelly

Caroline Donnelly

Caroline Donnelly

Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Nightman 6.0
The Nightman (2023)
A Promise 5.9
A Promise (2013)
Play or Die 4.2
Play or Die (2019)

Filmography

The Nightman 6
The Nightman Nightman
Horror 2023, Belgium
Watch trailer
Play or Die 4.2
Play or Die Play or Die
Horror 2019, Belgium
Watch trailer
A Promise 5.9
A Promise A Promise
Romantic, Drama 2013, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more