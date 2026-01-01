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Filmography
Caroline Donnelly
Caroline Donnelly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Caroline Donnelly
Caroline Donnelly
Caroline Donnelly
Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.0
The Nightman
(2023)
5.9
A Promise
(2013)
4.2
Play or Die
(2019)
Filmography
6
The Nightman
Nightman
Horror
2023, Belgium
Watch trailer
4.2
Play or Die
Play or Die
Horror
2019, Belgium
Watch trailer
5.9
A Promise
A Promise
Romantic, Drama
2013, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
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