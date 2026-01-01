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About
Yan Jia
Yan Jia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Yan Jia
Yan Jia
Yan Jia
Date of Birth
22 August 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
(2019)
Filmography
5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang
Shen tan pu song ling zhi lan re xian zong
Fantasy, Action, Comedy
2019, China
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