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Yan Jia Yan Jia
Kinoafisha Persons Yan Jia

Yan Jia

Yan Jia

Date of Birth
22 August 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang (2019)

Filmography

The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang 5.2
The Knight of Shadows: Between Yin and Yang Shen tan pu song ling zhi lan re xian zong
Fantasy, Action, Comedy 2019, China
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