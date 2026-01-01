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Filmography
Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.2
Valhalla
(2019)
0.0
Reykjavík Fusion
(2025)
Filmography
Reykjavík Fusion
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Iceland
5.2
Valhalla
Valhalla
Fantasy, Thriller
2019, Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Iceland
Watch trailer
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