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Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir
Kinoafisha Persons Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir

Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir

Lára Jóhanna Jónsdóttir

Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Fantasy heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Valhalla 5.2
Valhalla (2019)
Reykjavík Fusion 0.0
Reykjavík Fusion (2025)

Filmography

Reykjavík Fusion
Reykjavík Fusion
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Iceland
Valhalla 5.2
Valhalla Valhalla
Fantasy, Thriller 2019, Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Iceland
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