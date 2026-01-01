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Nico Ehrenteit
Nico Ehrenteit Nico Ehrenteit
Kinoafisha Persons Nico Ehrenteit

Nico Ehrenteit

Nico Ehrenteit

Date of Birth
1 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

From Hilde, with Love 7.4
From Hilde, with Love (2024)
Persian Lessons 7.3
Persian Lessons (2019)
Girl You Know It's True 7.3
Girl You Know It's True (2023)

Filmography

From Hilde, with Love 7.4
From Hilde, with Love In Liebe, Eure Hilde
Biography, Drama, History 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky 6.6
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky
Biography, Drama 2024, Germany
Watch trailer
Die Quellen des Bösen 6.3
Die Quellen des Bösen
Crime, Thriller 2023, Germany
Girl You Know It's True 7.3
Girl You Know It's True Girl You Know It's True
Biography, Drama, Music 2023, Germany
Piaffe 6.2
Piaffe Piaffe
Fantasy 2022, Germany
Watch trailer
Niemand ist bei den Kälbern 5.8
Niemand ist bei den Kälbern Niemand ist bei den Kälbern
Drama 2021, Germany
Persian Lessons 7.3
Persian Lessons Persian Lessons
Drama, War 2019, Russia / Germany / Belarus
Watch trailer
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