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About
Filmography
Nico Ehrenteit
Nico Ehrenteit
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nico Ehrenteit
Nico Ehrenteit
Nico Ehrenteit
Date of Birth
1 January 1989
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.4
From Hilde, with Love
(2024)
7.3
Persian Lessons
(2019)
7.3
Girl You Know It's True
(2023)
Filmography
7.4
From Hilde, with Love
In Liebe, Eure Hilde
Biography, Drama, History
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky
Gabriele Muenter - In the shadow of Kandinsky
Biography, Drama
2024, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Die Quellen des Bösen
Crime, Thriller
2023, Germany
7.3
Girl You Know It's True
Girl You Know It's True
Biography, Drama, Music
2023, Germany
6.2
Piaffe
Piaffe
Fantasy
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
5.8
Niemand ist bei den Kälbern
Niemand ist bei den Kälbern
Drama
2021, Germany
7.3
Persian Lessons
Persian Lessons
Drama, War
2019, Russia / Germany / Belarus
Watch trailer
Show more
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