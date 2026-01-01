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Anthony Jensen
Anthony Jensen Anthony Jensen
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Jensen

Anthony Jensen

Anthony Jensen

Date of Birth
16 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Nuclear Family 7.0
Nuclear Family (2021)
Prey 4.5
Prey (2018)
The Gallows Act II 4.2
The Gallows Act II (2019)

Filmography

Attack on Titan 2.6
Attack on Titan Attack on Titan
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Nuclear Family 7
Nuclear Family
Documentary, Biography, 2021, USA
Megaboa 2.8
Megaboa Megaboa
Action, Horror 2021, USA
The Gallows Act II 4.3
The Gallows Act II The Gallows Act II
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2019, USA
Prey 4.5
Prey Prey
Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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