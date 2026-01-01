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Filmography
Anthony Jensen
Anthony Jensen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Anthony Jensen
Anthony Jensen
Anthony Jensen
Date of Birth
16 April 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Producer, Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Nuclear Family
(2021)
4.5
Prey
(2018)
4.2
The Gallows Act II
(2019)
Filmography
2.6
Attack on Titan
Attack on Titan
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7
Nuclear Family
Documentary, Biography,
2021, USA
2.8
Megaboa
Megaboa
Action, Horror
2021, USA
4.3
The Gallows Act II
The Gallows Act II
Horror, Mystery, Thriller
2019, USA
4.5
Prey
Prey
Horror, Thriller
2018, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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