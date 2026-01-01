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Filmography
Luke Hawker
Luke Hawker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Hawker
Luke Hawker
Luke Hawker
Date of Birth
30 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
I Am Mother
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Fantasy
Thriller
Year
All
2018
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
I Am Mother
I Am Mother
Fantasy, Thriller
2018, Australia
Watch trailer
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