Aida López
Aida López

Date of Birth
29 March 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries

Popular Films

Belzebuth 5.7
Belzebuth (2017)
Señorita 89 0.0
Señorita 89 (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 2 Films 1 TV Shows 1 Actress 2
Drama, Thriller 2022, Chile/Spain
Horror 2017, Mexico
