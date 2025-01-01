Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aida López
Aida López
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aida López
Aida López
Aida López
Date of Birth
29 March 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Popular Films
5.7
Belzebuth
(2017)
0.0
Señorita 89
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2022
2017
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actress
2
Señorita 89
Drama, Thriller
2022, Chile/Spain
5.7
Belzebuth
Belzebuth
Horror
2017, Mexico
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree