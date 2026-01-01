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Liisa Repo-Martell
Liisa Repo-Martell Liisa Repo-Martell
Kinoafisha Persons Liisa Repo-Martell

Liisa Repo-Martell

Liisa Repo-Martell

Date of Birth
1 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint (2008)
Stealing the Sky 6.6
Stealing the Sky (2025)
Flashback 6.2
Flashback (2020)

Filmography

Stealing the Sky 6.6
Stealing the Sky Stealing the Sky
Comedy 2025, Canada
Flashback 6.2
Flashback Flashback
Thriller 2020, Canada
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Lavender 5.7
Lavender Lavender
Thriller, Drama 2016, USA / Canada
Flashpoint 7.7
Flashpoint
Action, Adventure, Crime 2008, Canada
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