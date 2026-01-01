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About
Filmography
Liisa Repo-Martell
Liisa Repo-Martell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liisa Repo-Martell
Liisa Repo-Martell
Liisa Repo-Martell
Date of Birth
1 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Flashpoint
(2008)
6.6
Stealing the Sky
(2025)
6.2
Flashback
(2020)
Filmography
6.6
Stealing the Sky
Stealing the Sky
Comedy
2025, Canada
6.2
Flashback
Flashback
Thriller
2020, Canada
Watch trailer
5.7
Lavender
Lavender
Thriller, Drama
2016, USA / Canada
7.7
Flashpoint
Action, Adventure, Crime
2008, Canada
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