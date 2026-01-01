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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Miles Joris-Peyrafitte
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.7
Dreamland
(2020)
5.4
The Good Mother
(2023)
3.7
The Hunting Grounds
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2020
2015
All
3
Films
3
Writer
1
Director
2
Composer
2
Actor
1
5.4
The Good Mother
The Good Mother
Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Dreamland
Dreamland
Thriller, Drama
2020, USA
Watch trailer
3.7
The Hunting Grounds
Valley of the Sasquatch
Action, Horror, Thriller
2015, USA
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