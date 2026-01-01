Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luca Avagliano
Luca Avagliano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luca Avagliano
Luca Avagliano
Luca Avagliano
Date of Birth
31 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.4
Ten Winters
(2009)
5.8
The Handyman
(2018)
Tickets
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2018
2009
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.8
The Handyman
Il tuttofare
Comedy
2018, Italy
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.4
Ten Winters
Dieci inverni
Comedy
2009, Italy / Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree