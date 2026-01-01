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Laurent Ferraro
Laurent Ferraro Laurent Ferraro
Kinoafisha Persons Laurent Ferraro

Laurent Ferraro

Laurent Ferraro

Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

Les dents pipi et au lit 5.4
Les dents pipi et au lit (2018)
La tête dans les étoiles 4.9
La tête dans les étoiles (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
La tête dans les étoiles 4.9
La tête dans les étoiles La tête dans les étoiles
Comedy 2023, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
Les dents pipi et au lit 5.4
Les dents pipi et au lit Les dents pipi et au lit
Comedy 2018, France
Watch trailer
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