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Filmography
Laurent Ferraro
Laurent Ferraro
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurent Ferraro
Laurent Ferraro
Laurent Ferraro
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
5.4
Les dents pipi et au lit
(2018)
4.9
La tête dans les étoiles
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2023
2018
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.9
La tête dans les étoiles
La tête dans les étoiles
Comedy
2023, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
5.4
Les dents pipi et au lit
Les dents pipi et au lit
Comedy
2018, France
Watch trailer
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