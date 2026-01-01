Menu
Maria Arnaut
Date of Birth
2 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress
Popular Films
5.4
Strekoza
(2018)
4.8
Ubit bossa
(2021)
4.8
Na Ruble bez rublya
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2026
2023
2021
2018
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actress
4
Severnoe siyanie
Family
2026, Russia
4.8
Na Ruble bez rublya
Na Ruble bez rublya
Comedy
2023, Russia
Watch trailer
4.8
Ubit bossa
Ubit bossa
Comedy
2021, Russia
Watch trailer
5.4
Strekoza
Drama, Crime, Romantic
2018, Ukraine
