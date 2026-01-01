Maria Arnaut

Menu
Date of Birth
2 October 1993
Age
32 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Strekoza 5.4
Strekoza (2018)
Ubit bossa 4.8
Ubit bossa (2021)
Na Ruble bez rublya 4.8
Na Ruble bez rublya (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Severnoe siyanie
Family 2026, Russia
Na Ruble bez rublya 4.8
Na Ruble bez rublya
Comedy 2023, Russia
Watch trailer
Ubit bossa 4.8
Ubit bossa
Comedy 2021, Russia
Watch trailer
Strekoza 5.4
Strekoza
Drama, Crime, Romantic 2018, Ukraine
