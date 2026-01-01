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Mark Blockovich
Mark Blockovich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Blockovich
Mark Blockovich
Mark Blockovich
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.1
Relationship Status
(2016)
5.9
Time Freak
(2018)
Filmography
5.9
Time Freak
Time Freak
Comedy, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Relationship Status
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2016, USA
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