Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Marie Monge
Marie Monge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marie Monge
Marie Monge
Marie Monge
Date of Birth
1 January 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
5.5
Treat Me Like Fire
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2018
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
5.5
Treat Me Like Fire
Joueurs
Drama, Crime
2018, France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree