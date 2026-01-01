Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lilia Volkova
Lilia Volkova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lilia Volkova
Lilia Volkova
Lilia Volkova
Date of Birth
12 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
5.8
Clay Pit
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2018
All
1
Films
1
Actress
1
5.8
Clay Pit
Ne chuzhie
Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree