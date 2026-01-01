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Lilia Volkova
Lilia Volkova Lilia Volkova
Kinoafisha Persons Lilia Volkova

Lilia Volkova

Lilia Volkova

Date of Birth
12 July 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Clay Pit 5.8
Clay Pit (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Clay Pit 5.8
Clay Pit Ne chuzhie
Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
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