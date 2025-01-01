Menu
Alex Barima
Alex Barima
Alex Barima
Alex Barima
Alex Barima
Date of Birth
28 May 1991
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
5.9
Adventures in Public School
(2017)
4.9
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
(2016)
0.0
Daniel Spellbound
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Fantasy
Year
All
2022
2017
2016
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Daniel Spellbound
Adventure, Fantasy, Animation, Action
2022, USA/Canada
5.9
Adventures in Public School
Public Schooled
Comedy
2017, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
4.9
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Barbie & Her Sisters in a Puppy Chase
Animation
2016, USA
