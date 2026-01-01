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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Lindsay Seim
Lindsay Seim
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lindsay Seim
Lindsay Seim
Lindsay Seim
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Horror actress
Popular Films
5.4
Intuition
(2020)
5.1
Zoey to the Max
(2015)
4.8
St. Agatha
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Family
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2018
2015
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
5.4
Intuition
La Corazonada
Crime, Thriller
2020, Argentina
3.9
Portal
Portal
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
4.8
St. Agatha
St. Agatha
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Zoey to the Max
Zoey to the Max
Family
2015, USA
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