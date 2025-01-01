Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
An Seong-gi
An Seong-gi An Seong-gi
Kinoafisha Persons An Seong-gi

An Seong-gi

An Seong-gi

Date of Birth
1 January 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

The Housemaid 7.2
The Housemaid (1960)
Festival 7.1
Festival (1996)
A Battle of Wits 6.9
A Battle of Wits (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 11 Films 11 Actor 11
Hansan: Rising Dragon 6.6
Hansan: Rising Dragon Hansan: Yongui chulhyeon
Action, Drama, History 2022, South Korea
The Divine Fury 6.3
The Divine Fury Saja
Action, Horror, Thriller 2019, South Korea
Watch trailer
Human, Space, Time and Human 5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human Ingan, gonggan, sigan geurigo ingan / Human, Space, Time and Human
Thriller 2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
Last Knights 5.9
Last Knights Last Knights
Adventure, Action 2015, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
My new partner 6
My new partner My new partner
Action 2008, South Korea
The Divine Weapon 6.3
The Divine Weapon Shin-gi-jeon
Action, Drama 2008, South Korea
A Battle of Wits 6.9
A Battle of Wits Battle of Wits / Muk gong,
Action, Drama, War 2006, Hong Kong
Duelist / Hyeongsa 6.4
Duelist / Hyeongsa Duelist / Hyeongsa
Mystery, Action 2005, South Korea
Chi-hwa-seon 6.9
Chi-hwa-seon Chihwaseon
Drama 2002, South Korea
Festival 7.1
Festival Chukje
Drama 1996, South Korea
The Housemaid 7.2
The Housemaid Hanyo
Crime, Drama, Thriller 1960, South Korea
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more