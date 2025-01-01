Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
An Seong-gi
An Seong-gi
An Seong-gi
An Seong-gi
An Seong-gi
Date of Birth
1 January 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
7.2
The Housemaid
(1960)
7.1
Festival
(1996)
6.9
A Battle of Wits
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Drama
History
Horror
Mystery
Thriller
War
Year
All
2022
2019
2018
2015
2008
2006
2005
2002
1996
1960
All
11
Films
11
Actor
11
6.6
Hansan: Rising Dragon
Hansan: Yongui chulhyeon
Action, Drama, History
2022, South Korea
6.3
The Divine Fury
Saja
Action, Horror, Thriller
2019, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human
Ingan, gonggan, sigan geurigo ingan / Human, Space, Time and Human
Thriller
2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
5.9
Last Knights
Last Knights
Adventure, Action
2015, USA / South Korea
Watch trailer
6
My new partner
My new partner
Action
2008, South Korea
6.3
The Divine Weapon
Shin-gi-jeon
Action, Drama
2008, South Korea
6.9
A Battle of Wits
Battle of Wits / Muk gong,
Action, Drama, War
2006, Hong Kong
6.4
Duelist / Hyeongsa
Duelist / Hyeongsa
Mystery, Action
2005, South Korea
6.9
Chi-hwa-seon
Chihwaseon
Drama
2002, South Korea
7.1
Festival
Chukje
Drama
1996, South Korea
7.2
The Housemaid
Hanyo
Crime, Drama, Thriller
1960, South Korea
