Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mina Fujii
Mina Fujii Mina Fujii
Kinoafisha Persons Mina Fujii

Mina Fujii

Mina Fujii

Date of Birth
15 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
166 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Dakteo Tamjeong 7.0
Dakteo Tamjeong (2019)
Human, Space, Time and Human 5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human (2018)

Filmography

Dakteo Tamjeong 7
Dakteo Tamjeong
Drama, Thriller, 2019, South Korea
Human, Space, Time and Human 5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human Ingan, gonggan, sigan geurigo ingan / Human, Space, Time and Human
Thriller 2018, South Korea
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more