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Filmography
Mina Fujii
Mina Fujii
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mina Fujii
Mina Fujii
Mina Fujii
Date of Birth
15 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Height
166 cm (5 ft 5 in)
Actor type
Thriller heroine
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Dakteo Tamjeong
(2019)
5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human
(2018)
Filmography
7
Dakteo Tamjeong
Drama, Thriller,
2019, South Korea
5.9
Human, Space, Time and Human
Ingan, gonggan, sigan geurigo ingan / Human, Space, Time and Human
Thriller
2018, South Korea
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