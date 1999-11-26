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Mallory Bechtel
Mallory Bechtel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mallory Bechtel
Mallory Bechtel
Mallory Bechtel
Date of Birth
26 November 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
(2025)
6.9
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
(2022)
6.7
Hereditary
(2018)
Tickets
Filmography
7.3
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Drama, Crime, History,
2025, USA
6.9
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Romantic
2022, USA
3.7
Know Fear
Know Fear
Horror
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Hereditary
Hereditary
Drama, Horror, Detective
2018, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Show more
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