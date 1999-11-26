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Mallory Bechtel
Mallory Bechtel Mallory Bechtel
Kinoafisha Persons Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel

Mallory Bechtel

Date of Birth
26 November 1999
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy 7.3
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy (2025)
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin 6.9
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (2022)
Hereditary 6.7
Hereditary (2018)

Filmography

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy 7.3
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Drama, Crime, History, 2025, USA
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin 6.9
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Romantic 2022, USA
Know Fear 3.7
Know Fear Know Fear
Horror 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Hereditary 6.7
Hereditary Hereditary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
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