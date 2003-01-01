Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maximilian Ehrenreich
Maximilian Ehrenreich Maximilian Ehrenreich
Kinoafisha Persons Maximilian Ehrenreich

Maximilian Ehrenreich

Maximilian Ehrenreich

Date of Birth
1 January 2003
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern 7.2
Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern (2013)
Shadowplay 7.0
Shadowplay (2020)
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher 5.2
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oderbruch
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective 2024, Germany
Shadowplay 7
Shadowplay
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, France/Canada/Germany
Help, I Shrunk My Parents 4.8
Help, I Shrunk My Parents Hilfe, ich habe meine Eltern geschrumpft
Comedy, Adventure 2018, Germany
Watch trailer
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher 5.2
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher Hilfe, ich hab meine Lehrerin geschrumpft
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2015, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern 7.3
Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern
Family, Fantasy 2013, Germany
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more