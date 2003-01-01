Menu
Maximilian Ehrenreich
Maximilian Ehrenreich
Maximilian Ehrenreich
Maximilian Ehrenreich
Maximilian Ehrenreich
Date of Birth
1 January 2003
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.2
Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern
(2013)
7.0
Shadowplay
(2020)
5.2
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher
(2015)
Filmography
Oderbruch
Thriller, Detective
2024, Germany
7
Shadowplay
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, France/Canada/Germany
4.8
Help, I Shrunk My Parents
Hilfe, ich habe meine Eltern geschrumpft
Comedy, Adventure
2018, Germany
Watch trailer
5.2
Help, I Shrunk My Teacher
Hilfe, ich hab meine Lehrerin geschrumpft
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2015, Germany / Austria
Watch trailer
7.3
Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern
Das Mädchen mit den Schwefelhölzern
Family, Fantasy
2013, Germany
