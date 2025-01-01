Menu
Filmography
Positiff
Positiff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Positiff
Positiff
Positiff
Date of Birth
19 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Popular Films
6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
(2018)
5.4
Crazy Wedding 2
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Comedy
Fantasy
Year
All
2019
2018
All
2
Films
2
Producer
1
Actor
2
5.4
Crazy Wedding 2
Skazhene vesillya 2
Comedy
2019, Ukraine
6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2018, Ukraine
Watch trailer
