Positiff
Date of Birth
19 May 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)

Popular Films

The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса 6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса (2018)
Filmography

Genre
Year
Comedy 2019, Ukraine
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса 6.2
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2018, Ukraine
