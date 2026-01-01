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Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Nadezhda Dorofeeva Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Kinoafisha Persons Nadezhda Dorofeeva

Nadezhda Dorofeeva

Nadezhda Dorofeeva

Date of Birth
21 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, The Adventurer, Voice actress

Popular Films

The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса 6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса (2018)
Ya, Ty, Vin, Vona 5.3
Ya, Ty, Vin, Vona (2018)
Gulliver returns 5.0
Gulliver returns (2022)

Filmography

Gulliver returns 5
Gulliver returns Gulliver returns
Adventure 2022, Ukraine
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса 6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy 2018, Ukraine
Watch trailer
Ya, Ty, Vin, Vona 5.3
Ya, Ty, Vin, Vona Ya, Ty, On, Ona
Comedy, Romantic 2018, Ukraine
Lіga smіhu
Lіga smіhu
Reality-TV 2015, Ukraine
Show more
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