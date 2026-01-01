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Filmography
Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Nadezhda Dorofeeva
Date of Birth
21 April 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Height
170 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actress
Popular Films
6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
(2018)
5.3
Ya, Ty, Vin, Vona
(2018)
5.0
Gulliver returns
(2022)
Filmography
5
Gulliver returns
Gulliver returns
Adventure
2022, Ukraine
6.2
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
The Stolen princess / Украденная принцесса
Animation, Comedy, Fantasy
2018, Ukraine
Watch trailer
5.3
Ya, Ty, Vin, Vona
Ya, Ty, On, Ona
Comedy, Romantic
2018, Ukraine
Lіga smіhu
Reality-TV
2015, Ukraine
Show more
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