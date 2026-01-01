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About
Filmography
Nicolas Chupin
Nicolas Chupin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicolas Chupin
Nicolas Chupin
Nicolas Chupin
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.7
Monsieur Aznavour
(2024)
6.9
Angry Annie
(2022)
6.3
The Confidante
(2024)
Filmography
5.4
Le monde n'existe pas
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2024, France
6.3
The Confidante
Drama, Thriller,
2024, France
7.7
Monsieur Aznavour
Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.3
No Love Lost
La fille de son père
Comedy, Drama
2023, France
6.9
Angry Annie
Annie colère
Comedy, Drama
2022, France
5.8
Aurore
Aurore
Comedy, Drama
2017, France
Watch trailer
Show more
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