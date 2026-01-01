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Nicolas Chupin
Nicolas Chupin Nicolas Chupin
Kinoafisha Persons Nicolas Chupin

Nicolas Chupin

Nicolas Chupin

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
Monsieur Aznavour (2024)
Angry Annie 6.9
Angry Annie (2022)
The Confidante 6.3
The Confidante (2024)

Filmography

Le monde n'existe pas 5.4
Le monde n'existe pas
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2024, France
The Confidante 6.3
The Confidante
Drama, Thriller, 2024, France
Monsieur Aznavour 7.7
Monsieur Aznavour Monsieur Aznavour
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, France
Watch trailer
No Love Lost 6.3
No Love Lost La fille de son père
Comedy, Drama 2023, France
Angry Annie 6.9
Angry Annie Annie colère
Comedy, Drama 2022, France
Aurore 5.8
Aurore Aurore
Comedy, Drama 2017, France
Watch trailer
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