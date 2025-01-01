Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Bob Persichetti Awards

Awards and nominations of Bob Persichetti

Bob Persichetti
Awards and nominations of Bob Persichetti
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
Best Animated Feature Film
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Animated Featured Film
Winner
Best Animated Featured Film
Winner
Feature Film
Winner
Feature Film
Winner
