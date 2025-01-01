Menu
Andrey Shelkov
Date of Birth
2 November 1981
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Popular Films
6.8
C'est la vie!
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Year
All
2017
All
1
Films
1
1
Voice
1
1
6.8
C'est la vie!
Le sens de la fête
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
