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Filmography
Eva Quattrocci
Eva Quattrocci
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eva Quattrocci
Eva Quattrocci
Eva Quattrocci
Date of Birth
21 April 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.0
The Cleaning Lady
(2022)
5.9
Under the Stars
(2025)
5.8
Homo Argentum
(2025)
Filmography
5.9
Under the Stars
Under the Stars
Comedy, Romantic
2025, USA
5.8
Homo Argentum
Homo Argentum
Comedy
2025, Argentina / Italy
Watch trailer
5.5
The Uninvited
The Uninvited
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
7
The Cleaning Lady
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2022, USA
2.7
Cosmic Sin
Cosmic Sin
Sci-Fi
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
You shall not sleep
No dormirás
Horror, Thriller
2018, Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
Watch trailer
4.7
Balls Up
Balls Up
Action, Comedy, Crime
0, USA
Watch trailer
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