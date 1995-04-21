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Eva Quattrocci
Eva Quattrocci Eva Quattrocci
Kinoafisha Persons Eva Quattrocci

Eva Quattrocci

Eva Quattrocci

Date of Birth
21 April 1995
Age
31 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Cleaning Lady 7.0
The Cleaning Lady (2022)
Under the Stars 5.9
Under the Stars (2025)
Homo Argentum 5.8
Homo Argentum (2025)

Filmography

Under the Stars 5.9
Under the Stars Under the Stars
Comedy, Romantic 2025, USA
Homo Argentum 5.8
Homo Argentum Homo Argentum
Comedy 2025, Argentina / Italy
Watch trailer
The Uninvited 5.5
The Uninvited The Uninvited
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
The Cleaning Lady 7
The Cleaning Lady
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2022, USA
Cosmic Sin 2.7
Cosmic Sin Cosmic Sin
Sci-Fi 2021, USA
Watch trailer
You shall not sleep 5.4
You shall not sleep No dormirás
Horror, Thriller 2018, Argentina / Spain / Uruguay
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Balls Up 4.7
Balls Up Balls Up
Action, Comedy, Crime 0, USA
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