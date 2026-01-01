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About
Filmography
Lawrence Fowler
Lawrence Fowler
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Fowler
Lawrence Fowler
Lawrence Fowler
Date of Birth
24 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
(2022)
4.7
The Ghost Within
(2023)
4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2017
All
6
Films
6
Writer
6
Producer
6
Director
6
4.4
The Companion
Rob1n
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises
The Jack in the Box Rises
Horror
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.7
The Ghost Within
The Ghost Within
Horror
2023, USA
Watch trailer
5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror
2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.2
The Jack in the Box
The Jack in the Box
Horror
2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
3.5
The Curse of the Witch’s Doll
The Curse of the Witch’s Doll
Horror
2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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