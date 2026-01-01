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Lawrence Fowler
Lawrence Fowler Lawrence Fowler
Kinoafisha Persons Lawrence Fowler

Lawrence Fowler

Lawrence Fowler

Date of Birth
24 June 1990
Age
35 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening (2022)
The Ghost Within 4.7
The Ghost Within (2023)
The Jack in the Box Rises 4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Companion 4.4
The Companion Rob1n
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box Rises 4.6
The Jack in the Box Rises The Jack in the Box Rises
Horror 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Ghost Within 4.7
The Ghost Within The Ghost Within
Horror 2023, USA
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box: Awakening 5.4
The Jack in the Box: Awakening The Jack in the Box: Awakening
Horror 2022, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Jack in the Box 4.2
The Jack in the Box The Jack in the Box
Horror 2020, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Curse of the Witch’s Doll 3.5
The Curse of the Witch’s Doll The Curse of the Witch’s Doll
Horror 2017, Great Britain
Watch trailer
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