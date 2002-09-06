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Filmography
Asher Angel
Asher Angel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Asher Angel
Asher Angel
Asher Angel
Date of Birth
6 September 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Shazam!
(2019)
7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
(2022)
6.6
Kissing Is the Easy Part
(2026)
Filmography
6.6
Kissing Is the Easy Part
Kissing Is the Easy Part
Romantic
2026, USA / Canada
4.5
Lazareth
Lazareth
Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
On Fire
On Fire
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.5
Shazam!
Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action
2019, USA
Watch trailer
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