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Asher Angel
Asher Angel Asher Angel
Kinoafisha Persons Asher Angel

Asher Angel

Asher Angel

Date of Birth
6 September 2002
Age
23 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Fantasy hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Shazam! 7.5
Shazam! (2019)
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2022)
Kissing Is the Easy Part 6.6
Kissing Is the Easy Part (2026)

Filmography

Kissing Is the Easy Part 6.6
Kissing Is the Easy Part Kissing Is the Easy Part
Romantic 2026, USA / Canada
Lazareth 4.5
Lazareth Lazareth
Thriller 2024, USA
Watch trailer
On Fire 5.8
On Fire On Fire
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Shazam! Fury of the Gods 7.4
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Shazam! Fury of the Gods
Fantasy, Action 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Shazam! 7.5
Shazam! Shazam!
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2019, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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