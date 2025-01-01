Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Andrey Aladin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Andrey Aladin
Andrey Aladin
Date of Birth
19 January 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
0.0
Novaya zemlya
(2025)
0.0
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
(2025)
0.0
Podsudimyj
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Detective
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Theatrical
Year
All
2025
2019
2017
All
4
Films
1
TV Shows
3
Actor
4
Novaya zemlya
Detective
2025, Russia
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
Romantic
2025, Russia
Podsudimyj
Crime, Mystery
2019, Russia
Pismovnik
Drama, Theatrical
2017, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree