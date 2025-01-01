Menu
Andrey Aladin

Date of Birth
19 January 1989
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn

Popular Films

Novaya zemlya (2025)
Nazovi menya lyubimoj (2025)
Podsudimyj (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 4 Films 1 TV Shows 3 Actor 4
Novaya zemlya
Detective 2025, Russia
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
Nazovi menya lyubimoj
Romantic 2025, Russia
Podsudimyj
Podsudimyj
Crime, Mystery 2019, Russia
Pismovnik
Pismovnik
Drama, Theatrical 2017, Russia
