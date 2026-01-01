Menu
Maxime Govare
Date of Birth
29 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

The Shiny Shrimps 6.5
The Shiny Shrimps (2019)
Lucky Winners 6.2
Lucky Winners (2024)
Daddy Cool 5.7
Daddy Cool (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Lucky Winners 6.3
Lucky Winners Heureux gagnants
Comedy 2024, France
Watch trailer
The Shiny Shrimps 6.5
The Shiny Shrimps Les crevettes pailletées
Comedy, Drama, Sport 2019, France
Daddy Cool 5.7
Daddy Cool Daddy cool
Comedy 2017, France
Watch trailer
