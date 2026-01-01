Menu
Maxime Govare
Maxime Govare
Date of Birth
29 September 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
6.5
The Shiny Shrimps
(2019)
6.2
Lucky Winners
(2024)
5.7
Daddy Cool
(2017)
Filmography
3
6.3
Lucky Winners
Heureux gagnants
Comedy
2024, France
Watch trailer
6.5
The Shiny Shrimps
Les crevettes pailletées
Comedy, Drama, Sport
2019, France
5.7
Daddy Cool
Daddy cool
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
